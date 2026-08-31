U.S. President Donald Trump has once again singled out South Korea for not helping with his war on Iran, reiterating criticism he has voiced several times in recent months.

“We got very little help from other countries,” Trump said in a primetime interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, as he complained that the United States spends billions of dollars helping other countries without receiving enough support in return.

Trump then pointed specifically to South Korea.

“We helped them, but when it came to helping us, I didn't put on a heavy sell, but I just said, ‘Would you like to participate?’ and they all said, ‘No, thank you,’” he said. “And I said, ‘I'm going to remember that to myself.’”

Trump went on to suggest the United States should reconsider spending money to help countries unwilling to reciprocate.

“When they're not willing to go for you, you just can't be a stupid person and help them,” he said.

Later in the interview, Trump returned to South Korea, pointing to the U.S. military presence there while again criticizing Seoul's response to his request for assistance.

“We have thousands and thousands — like, in South Korea, as an example, we have 40,000 soldiers over there,” Trump said, before recalling asking Seoul to “give us a little hand with Iran.”

“And they say, ‘Well, we'd rather not.’ And I said, ‘OK, thank you very much. I appreciate it,’” Trump said. “But I think you have to remember this stuff. I really do.”

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea.

Trump has repeatedly voiced frustration with South Korea in recent months over what he sees as Seoul's failure to support Washington's efforts against Iran, while questioning Seoul's lack of support despite the U.S. military presence in the longtime ally.

Earlier this month, Trump again raised South Korea's refusal to assist with Iran while announcing that he had ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce planned joint military exercises with Seoul, though he described the two matters as “somewhat unrelated.”

Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Aug. 18 that it had no knowledge of a phone conversation between Trump and President Lee Jae Myung in which Lee turned down Trump's request for help in the Iran war.