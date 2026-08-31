Lionel Messi says retiring from international football
Summary
Lionel Messi said on Monday he is retiring from international football after Argentina reached a second successive World Cup final in July. He said the decision hurt deeply but felt it was the right time. Messi said he had always given everything for Argentina, including before its recent trophies. His Inter Miami contract runs until the end of the 2028 season.
Key Facts
- Messi said he was retiring from international football in a post on Instagram.
- He said the decision still hurts deep in his soul but that it is the right time.
- Messi led Argentina to World Cup victory against France in a penalty shootout in Doha in 2022.
- Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.
- Messi's contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.
MIAMI — Lionel Messi said on Monday he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final in July.
"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul but I understand that it is the right time," Messi, 39, wrote on Instagram.
"I swear I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything but before that too, and I always fought and gave my all for this shirt," he added.
Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory by winning the 2022 final against France in a penalty shootout in Doha, but his side lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 final.
Following the death of his father Jorge in August, Messi had said he had "serious doubts" about continuing to play football of any sort for "much longer."
Messi's contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.