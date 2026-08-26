WASHINGTON — U.S. law enforcement on Tuesday announced the seizure of internet domains allegedly used by Chinese hackers to target government agencies and critical infrastructure.

The Justice Department and FBI said the seized domains were used by a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as "QTFY" and by hacking platforms known as "QScan" and "QTRouter."

Victims of QTFY computer intrusion activity included NASA, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Senate and the departments of energy, justice, and health and human services, they said.

Private sector targets allegedly included hospitals, universities, telecom providers, power companies, financial institutions and defense contractors.

"Federal law enforcement investigated and disabled the PRC's malicious software, the latest in a series of technical operations to dismantle indiscriminate hacking activities sponsored by the People's Republic of China," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the operation resulted in the disruption of a "global botnet and hacking platform used by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to target U.S. critical infrastructure."

QTFY offers computer hacking services to paying customers, according to court documents, including the Chinese Ministry of State Security and People's Liberation Army.

The United States and several other countries frequently condemn what they say is state-backed Chinese hacking activity of governments, militaries and businesses.

Beijing rejects the allegations.