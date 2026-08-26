Apple will host its next launch event on September 9, senior executive Greg Joswiak said in a post on X, with the company expected to unveil its newest iPhone series and potentially its long-awaited foldable phone at the event.

The first foldable iPhone is expected to be a crucial landmark for Apple, with analysts saying the high-end devices would be the main driver of higher selling prices and margin growth for the company.

The device is also expected to be Apple's challenge to the dominance of Samsung Electronics in the niche but growing foldable smartphone market.

The launch would also mark new CEO John Ternus's first major event - Ternus is set to take the helm at Apple on September 1, as Tim Cook transitions to the role of executive chairman.