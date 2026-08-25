WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been removed or detonated from the Strait of Hormuz, warning Iran that any ship placing new mines will be destroyed.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post as the U.S. has been stepping up its naval blockade of Iranian ports and economic pressure campaign as part of efforts to end the monthslong war with the Islamic Republic.

"I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote on Truth Social. "Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed."

The president noted that through the United States Space Force, his administration is watching "every square inch" of the strait.

"There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect," he said.

South Korea and other countries, which rely on the Strait of Hormuz for energy imports, have been closely watching efforts to restore free passage through the strait, a strategically vital route for oil, natural gas and other shipments.