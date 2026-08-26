China tells citizens to leave Taiwan-allied Eswatini

BEIJING — China has told its citizens to immediately leave Eswatini, citing security risks in the African nation that is one of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes the self-governed island's attempts at international exchange.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te traveled to Eswatini in May, with Taipei accusing Beijing of trying to derail the trip by pressuring nearby countries to revoke overflight permits.

The consular affairs department of China's foreign ministry said Tuesday that "Chinese nationals and institutions already in the country should evacuate as soon as possible or relocate to relatively safer areas such as South Africa."

The ministry cited "rampant cyber fraud and online gambling criminal activities" as among the ongoing security concerns.

"Those who insist on travelling to or remaining in the area will face extremely high security risks, and the timeliness of receiving consular assistance may be affected," the department said in a statement shared to social media platform WeChat.

The Eswatini government on Wednesday said the claim of a security risk in the small country was "unsupported" and "regrettable."

A commerce ministry source said there were more than 200 Chinese nationals in the country, working in textile, retail and restaurants.

Eswatini, a small enclave kingdom formerly known as Swaziland, is one of 12 countries that still recognize Taiwan.

China has persuaded other nations to break diplomatic ties with the self-ruled island.

Authorities in Eswatini this year arrested about 200 foreign nationals, including at least 55 Chinese citizens, in a crackdown on an alleged illegal online gambling, extortion and cyber fraud network.

"Far from demonstrating a failure of public security, it affirms the vigilance and effectiveness of the Kingdom's law-enforcement institutions," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eswatini "will not be coerced, disadvantaged or destabilized" on account of its foreign policy choices and diplomatic relations, it said.

On May 1, China extended a zero-tariff policy to all African countries except Eswatini.