Nine South Koreans were unaccounted for following a massive flood in Nepal, while 10 other nationals stranded in the area were confirmed safe, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The nine missing South Koreans were employees of Korea South-East Power Co. and plant builder Doosan Enerbility Co., who were working on the construction of a hydropower plant in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the ministry said.

The number of South Koreans unaccounted for was previously reported as eight, but the ministry later revised the figure upward to nine.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the 10 other South Koreans who had been stranded in the area were confirmed safe.

"The 10 other South Korean nationals affiliated with Doosan Enerbility had evacuated the area, along with about 200 foreign employees, including Nepalese nationals, and were awaiting rescue but had been confirmed safe, along with the South Korean consul, who was dispatched to the site," Cho said while presiding over a meeting.

The South Korean Embassy in Nepal notified the Nepalese government after learning that South Koreans were unaccounted for and called for an immediate and active search and rescue operation.

After being briefed on the situation, President Lee Jae Myung ordered authorities to "mobilize all available resources" for an urgent search and rescue operation, senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a notice to the press.

The government response team that includes officials from the foreign ministry, along with police and fire officials, will be sent to Nepal on Thursday, the minister said.

The massive flash floods occurred near the Nepal-Tibet border, killing 19 people and leaving hundreds missing while causing widespread damage to villages and infrastructure, according to foreign media reports.

A total of 384 tourists, including 291 foreigners, were reported missing, officials said. Of them, 105 were Indian nationals.