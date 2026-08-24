WASHINGTON — U.S. public approval of the war with Iran fell to its lowest level since the conflict's early days, helping to hold President Donald Trump's popularity at a record low, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Monday.

The four-day poll showed just 31 percent of Americans support U.S. military action against Iran, down from 37 percent in a March Reuters/Ipsos poll and 34 percent earlier this month. The decline was driven by fewer self-identified Republicans backing the conflict. Some 69 percent of Republican respondents support the war, compared with 77 percent in March.

The war has been dragging on Trump's public standing this year, and for the second survey in a row just 33 percent of respondents said they approved of the Republican's performance in the White House, the lowest level in polls from Trump's first or second term.

Some 83 percent of the country thinks the war will go on "for an extended period of time," the Reuters/Ipsos poll found, up from 80 percent earlier this month.

The poll surveyed 1,215 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.