ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump last week, according to three Pakistani sources, days before Munir was expected to hold talks in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday.

The call, which has not been previously reported, came as the U.S. threatened to roll out major economic sanctions targeting Iran and its trade partners.

The White House Office of the Press Secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear what Munir and Trump discussed.



