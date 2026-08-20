TEHRAN — Iran accused the United States of "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity" on Thursday, after Washington said it would ramp up sanctions to heap pressure on Tehran.

"Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, are a case of 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity,' and the perpetrators and instigators of these sanctions are deserving of trial and punishment for committing such heinous crimes," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media.