US said to halve tariffs on Canada steel, aluminum in trade deal, Bloomberg News reports
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By Reuters
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Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, left, and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, speak to reporters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the day after the Trump administration temporarily delayed tariffs on Canada. The Canadian Press via AP-Yonhap
The tentative trade deal between the U.S. and Canada would lower tariffs on certain Canadian exports of steel and aluminum to 25 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.