Prince Harry and family moving back to Britain after 6 years in America





Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their two children are expected to leave their California home of the past six years to move back to Britain within days, British media reported Thursday.

The family will move into a private residence somewhere outside London with Prince Archie, 7 and Princess Lilibet, 5, already enrolled in a British school for the start of the autumn term in two weeks' time, according to The Telegraph, the BBC and Independent.

The surprise development comes six years-and-a-half years after the couple made their "declaration of independence" from the royal family in early 2020 and shortly after relocated to Los Angeles, eventually settling in Montecito in Santa Barbara County.

The couple will not be resuming their previous roles as working members of the royal family and their official status will be that of private citizens.

King Charles, who is living with cancer, was only informed about the move on Sunday but was understood to welcome the decision and with it the chance to spend more private time with the Sussexes, and in particular his grandchildren.

The heir to the throne, Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, have also been informed of the Sussex family's plans. The brothers have been estranged for several years and last saw each other at the 2022 funeral of their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The reason for the move was not clear, but the family reconnected with the king at his Highgrove House residence in July during a visit to the United Kingdom that also saw Harry visit his acestral roots at Althorp in Northamptonshire where his mother, Princess Diana, was raised.

Other outstanding questions include what Harry and Megan will do in Britain. Both are involved in various charity projects, in particular, Harry's mission for injured military personnel, the Invictus Games.

The other issue is that of security for the family, with Harry waging a long-running battle for state-funded protection for the family during visits to the United Kingdom.

That request was repeatedly denied with the result that the Sussexes never visited Britain as a family until last month, although Harry made dozens of trips for professional reasons and for various legal cases he was pursuing against the press.