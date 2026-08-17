WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bomb Oman if it "gets in the way" of a U.S. deal with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and called for Iran to surrender.

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them," Trump told Fox News journalist Trey Yingst, referring to ongoing talks between Oman and Iran on control of the strait, while Washington is also pursuing its own talks.

Iranian and Omani officials have been talking for weeks on future maritime navigation arrangements through the shipping route, and the foreign ministry in Tehran said earlier Monday that the two sides were working on a joint declaration.

However, Trump has repeatedly insisted that the strait — which Tehran effectively closed at the start of the Middle East war on Feb. 28 — is under U.S. control despite traffic remaining throttled.

On Friday, Trump claimed that he would even declare the Strait of Hormuz part of U.S. territory, while Iran retorted that the crucial energy waterway it has blockaded "will remain Iranian."

Prior to the launch of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, Hormuz was considered an open, international waterway. It carries significant portions of global energy shipments, as well as other commodities.

Tehran has used its effective seizing of control over the strait as leverage against the U.S.-led attempts to destroy its military and force it to abandon a controversial nuclear power program.

Iran's coast flanks the north side of Hormuz and Oman lies on the south.

Trump also said that Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender," according to Yingst's post on X on his interview with the president.

Trump insisted that he was in no hurry to reach a deal despite the deep unpopularity of the war among Americans ahead of November midterm elections in the United States, with opposition Democrats seeking to take control of Congress from Trump's Republicans.

Trump told Yingst that there is a direct back-channel between his administration and officials of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. "They're good poker players, but they're dying," he was quoted as saying.