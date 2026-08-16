Hopes fade in Colombia as more bodies recovered days after powerful quake

BOGOTA, Colombia — Hopes of finding survivors of the earthquake that struck western Colombia five days ago were dwindling on Saturday, as more bodies were pulled from buildings that collapsed due to the 7.4-magnitude quake that left hundreds dead or missing.

The earthquake struck just after 7:30 a.m. in San Jose del Palmar, toppling apartment buildings and damaging schools, churches, hospitals and homes from the Pacific port Buenaventura to Colombia's coffee-growing region and major western cities.

At least 294 people have died with 320 more missing and nearly 4,000 more injured, Colombia's disaster management unit estimated on Saturday. Over two-thirds of the deaths were concentrated in the cities of Cali and Pereira.

"We have only one site where there are signs of life," Cali fire captain Alberto Hernandez told Reuters. "At the other locations, we are unfortunately in the phase of recovering bodies."

With over 2 million inhabitants, Cali is Colombia's third-biggest city. Rescue workers continued through the morning to sift through mountains of shattered concrete, bricks and metal to find those who remain unaccounted for, while others were cleaning their neighborhoods armed with brooms and shovels.

Hernandez said they would likely finish recovering bodies by Sunday, after which they will begin using heavy equipment to clear the debris.

Juana Catano, who coordinates a citizens' action group, told Reuters efforts were now focused on recovery and rebuilding. "We are in a time of overwhelming mourning," she said.

Hundreds sleep outdoors

The deaths of people who had become national symbols further dwindled hopes late into the week.

Daniela Largo, 32, died in hospital after surviving 36 hours under the rubble, and 24-year-old Juan Felipe Giraldo was found dead after an intense operation at a collapsed hotel.

Giraldo, whose father spent days by the collapsed building waiting for news, had been set to get married on Sunday. He leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Thousands of people gathered in the cities of Medellin and Bogota to donate food, clothing and medicine to donation centers for distribution to areas devastated by the quake.

In the city of Pereira, deep in Colombia's coffee-growing region, hundreds of people spent the night on mats or in tents at a makeshift shelter in a park, where coordinators said there was a lack of blankets, tents, hygiene products and food.

A report by the disaster management unit found that thousands of homes were destroyed by Monday's quake, leaving hundreds sleeping outdoors in shelters and waiting to find out whether damaged apartments are at risk of collapsing.

Colombia has recorded 269 aftershocks since the quake, piling on dangers for rescue workers and volunteers still sifting through the unstable rubble.

Request for tariff relief

The disaster became the first major challenge for President Abelardo De La Espriella, a political newcomer who took office a week ago and will now oversee relief efforts and reconstruction in the wake of one of Colombia's worst natural disasters.

De La Espriella has faced some criticism over his handling of the initial hours, particularly for not accepting offers of rescue teams from certain countries. Authorities later received some response teams from Israel and the United States.

The recent election victory of the right-wing president, who campaigned on a platform of tougher austerity and security measures, marks a rapprochement with Washington which has floated joint strikes on armed groups operating in the country.

De La Espriella said on Saturday he spoke with President Donald Trump in a 10-minute phone call, during which Trump expressed his condolences and he requested the U.S. temporarily suspend tariffs on Colombian goods to help business owners.

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Today, more than ever, the alliance between Colombia and the United States is essential for the reconstruction of our beloved nation," De La Espriella said on X.



