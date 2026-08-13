S. Korean ambassador to China mourns death of ex-Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji

BEIJING — South Korean Ambassador to China Ro Jae-hun offered condolences Thursday over the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, stressing Zhu's efforts for the development of ties with Seoul.

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Ro expressed his deepest condolences and will remember the great achievements of the former Chinese premier.

He said that Zhu advanced relations with South Korea after holding talks with then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in 2000.

Zhu died in Beijing on Wednesday, according to China's official news agency Xinhua. He was 97.