WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States Navy has mine-swept the "entire" Strait of Hormuz, claiming that the crucial waterway is open and fully under U.S. control.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House as Tehran has reportedly said that the strait, a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas and other commodities, would remain closed until Washington agreed to its demands, including war reparations and the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade.

"It's open now. Look, the only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the U.S. Navy," he said.

"We have a blockade that's been infallible. It's a steel wall," he added, noting that the blockade only targets ships traveling to and from Iran.

The president also claimed that the U.S. Navy swept the entire strait for mines.

"(The strait is) open for others (except for Iran) now. A little bit complex because they will, on occasion, drop a mine, and we find the mines," he said.

"We've mine-swept the entire strait, as you probably maybe heard. Maybe you didn't hear, but we control the strait 100 percent."

He went on to say that Iran can "make trouble" in the strait, but argued that Iran is "broke."

"They have no money. Iran is broke, totally broke, and they are not paying their soldiers. They have inflation of 300 percent as of last night," he said.

On Iran's calls for war reparations, Trump reiterated his earlier social media message that if Tehran insists on such reparations, the U.S. will ask Iran to pay for the damage it has done to the U.S. and others over the past five decades, including compensation for the families of anti-government protesters killed in Iran.



