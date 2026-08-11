Colombia searches for over 3,000 missing after powerful earthquake kills more than 100

BOGOTA, Colombia — Search and rescue efforts resumed Tuesday in dozens of cities and towns in western Colombia after a Monday’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake left over 3,000 missing, with many trapped under the debris.

Mayors and governors from Cali, Pereira, Choco and Manizalez said Tuesday at least 179 people had died in those four areas; the federal government, which last updated its estimates Monday, has said at least 111 died.

Around 1,600 buildings were reported damaged or collapsed. Soldiers, rescue personnel and families picked through the rubble, passing large pieces of concrete by hand along lines of volunteers.

Choco, the region surrounding the quake’s epicenter, is one of Colombia's poorest and most neglected regions, often beset by warring armed groups. Much of Choco is accessible only by boat, through the jungle or by airplane. Little was known about the extent of damage there.

The country’s new president, Abelardo De la Espriella, traveled to Choco’s capital, Quibdo, on Monday night and announced he had mobilized "the entire military and police apparatus" to respond, deploying engineers, rescue workers and search dogs.

"Choco will never again be the ‘land of the forgotten," he said.

The earthquake presents the first major test for de la Espriella, who was sworn in on Friday. De la Espriella has been a divisive figure because of his pledge of an all-out crackdown on criminal groups in the Andean nation.

Families posted information about missing loved ones on citizen-run websites.

Dana Carolina Zamora posted an image of her missing 60-year-old uncle, Miguel Ángel Zamora, cradling his dog. The farmer was living in a rural area of El Cairo, not far from the quake's epicenter in San Jose Del Palmar.

Local authorities said 80% of El Cairo, a town of about 7,000 people, was damaged. Zamora said her uncle lived in a traditional house of sticks and mud.

"We are afraid. We hope that is not the case, that he is all right and that it is only a communication failure. But we haven’t heard anything from him," Zamora said.

The earthquake left many people unnerved after back-to-back quakes devastated neighboring Venezuela in late June, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 6,300 people.

Mónica Sánchez owns a small company that makes work uniforms. Her home city, Pereira, was one of the worst hit, and a wall inside the factory collapsed. Sánchez and her 12 workers got outside just in time.

"It was shocking — the city fell down around us," she said.

Pereira’s municipal government said at least 58 buildings collapsed, while Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said at least 40 buildings had collapsed.

Both cities enforced curfews Monday night to prevent looting. And in Pereira, the city government has banned privately owned vehicles from circulating, to clear the way for ambulances, police and rescue workers.

The U.S. State Department has announced it would provide $15.5 million for emergency shelter, food and other aid. Governments across Latin America have also lined up to help.

"This has been a tragedy for the whole city, for thousands of families," Pereira Mayor Mauricio Salazar told local media, his voice quavering. "But here we are, and we will continue forward with the hand of God."