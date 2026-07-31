Electric vehicle giant BYD plans to unveil its first humanoid robots within the next few weeks, as China's electric car makers accelerate their push into the embodied artificial intelligence market.

The Shenzhen-based company told the South China Morning Post in a statement that its long-anticipated first humanoid robots would debut in August at the firm's Di Space experience centres.

The robots will be more than just a concept product and will be able to interact with visitors to its Di Space showrooms, according to the statement issued on Thursday.

BYD's network of Di Space centres showcases the firm's latest vehicle technology and products, with the outlets designed to offer visitors a more immersive experience than a traditional showroom.

The world's largest EV maker has repeatedly announced its intention to enter the humanoid robot arena, following a path blazed by Tesla with the launch of its Optimus robot.

In June, Stella Li, BYD's executive vice-president, said the company had made "a huge investment in AI" and related technologies such as humanoid robotics. She also predicted that China would become the first market to "see full commercialisation of humanoid robots".

Other Chinese EV firms including Xpeng, Li Auto and Xiaomi have also outlined plans to develop humanoid robots capable of performing tasks ranging from factory work and logistics to hospitality and elderly care.

They are set to mount a challenge to Tesla, which has been promoting its Optimus project worldwide, according to analysts.

"As BYD unveils its production model for humanoid robots, it will improve Chinese EV makers' overall strength in this area," said Ding Haifeng, a consultant at financial advisory firm Integrity in Shanghai.

"The market will keep a close watch on other details like its production capacity and prices of the robots."

In April, Tesla's China president, Allan Wang Hao, said the company's Shanghai Gigafactory could eventually manufacture humanoid robots, supporting CEO Elon Musk's ambition to transform Tesla into a physical AI company. Tesla has yet to commercialise Optimus.

Earlier this month, Xpeng said it expected to produce over 1,000 humanoid robots a month by the end of 2026.

The Guangzhou-based ­carmaker said its manufacturing capacity would pave the way for the global launch of Iron, its next-generation humanoid robot, with commercial deliveries projected in 2027.

Chinese carmakers are competing with Tesla in a high-stakes race to dominate physical AI, the integration of intelligent software into robotics and machinery, amid an intensified US-China tech rivalry, Ding said.

In December, Musk endorsed Xpeng's Iron on social media while predicting Chinese companies would ­dominate the global robotics market alongside Tesla.

The humanoid robot sector is one area in which the United States and China are seeking an advantage.

This week, the US Federal Communications Commission effectively banned imports of new models of humanoid and quadruped robots from certain countries including China, in a move widely seen as a response to rapid Chinese progress in the sector.

China has an edge over the US in the robotics supply chain, especially given its large-scale domestic manufacturing of high-quality, cost-efficient parts, analysts said.

The country is now home to nearly 100 humanoid robot makers, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the global ­market, according to Lu Hancheng, former director of the Shenzhen-based Gaogong Robot Industry Research Institute.

Read the article at SCMP.