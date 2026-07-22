ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Two trams collided on a bridge in Rotterdam on Wednesday leaving at least 15 hurt, one seriously, officials said.

The Erasmus Bridge is a major landmark in the Dutch port city, spanning the Maas river, and a major transport hub.

Webcam footage of the bridge showed a tram steaming into the back of another, sending debris flying across the lanes of traffic and damaging both trams.

An AFP reporter on the scene saw extensive damage to both trams, with mangled metal and shattered glass.

Authorities have cordoned off the scene and the bridge has been closed to all traffic in both directions.

Scores of emergency personnel rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured with stretchers and wheelchairs.

Rotterdam authorities initially said 18 were injured, but revised this down to 15, according to national broadcaster NOS. The seriously injured person has been taken to hospital.

"We have seen the footage and are deeply shocked," said Rotterdam transport company RET, which operates trams in the city.

"In cooperation with the emergency services, we will do everything we can to uncover how this could have happened," the firm added in a statement.