US strikes Iran's Revolutionary Guard over attack that killed troops in Jordan

DUBAI — The U.S. military launched airstrikes Sunday targeting Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to retaliate for the killing of American troops in Jordan, further widening the exchange of fire between them as an interim deal seeking an end to their war has collapsed.

The strikes are part of a weeklong campaign that began with a struggle over control of the Strait of Hormuz and has seen Iran strike U.S.-allied countries across the Middle East.

The U.S. has targeted bridges, electrical facilities and other targets in Iran, and Tehran has retaliated by hitting power and desalination plants in Kuwait, threatening daily life in that small, oil-rich desert nation. Iran also has stepped up its threats to further expand the strikes, drawing a warning overnight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kuwait and Bahrain again activated air defenses Sunday morning as they warned of incoming Iranian drones and missiles.

The U.S. military’s Central Command in its statement also said it hit “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites.” It said the attack was designed to degrade Iran's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz and “swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces,” a key power base in Iran's theocracy that controls its ballistic missile arsenal.

Footage released by the U.S. military appeared to show strikes carried out by fighter jets and by Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from the sea. One target site appeared to be in a valley of a mountainous region. The Guard often has missile bases and other military equipment tucked into mountain ranges.

Iran has provided no overall information on its materiel losses in the American campaign, which is now in its eighth day as the nations vie over control of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded passes in peacetime.

Iran’s atomic energy agency said that U.S. strikes early on Sunday morning targeted a construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in southwest Iran, according to Iranian state television. Iran had not previously announced that the site of the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, which it says doesn't yet generate power, had been struck during the war.

An Iranian attack on a base in Jordan killed two American service members, left one missing and four requiring hospitalization, the U.S. military said.

Since the war began, 16 U.S. service members have been killed and over 430 wounded.

Iranian authorities said Saturday that at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in the latest U.S. strikes.

Nearly every Gulf Arab state has been targeted by Iran for retaliatory strikes

Kuwait said on Sunday that one of the country's power and water desalination plants was attacked for the second time in two days, causing fires. Its Ministry of Water and Renewable Energy said that the power grid remains stable, yet the attack marked the latest instance in which strikes — by both the United States and Iran — have targeted civilian infrastructure used by millions of people.

In Kuwait, about 90% of drinking water comes from desalination.

The attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain were the latest reported by U.S. regional allies, including Jordan and Persian Gulf monarchies.

Iran has over the past week refrained from striking Israel — which has stayed out of this round of fighting — or the United Arab Emirates, a regional military power.

The semiofficial Iranian news agency Fars, believed to be close to the Guard, issued a threat against the UAE late on Saturday. Quoting an anonymous official, Fars said that continued strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure would mean that the “airports of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as the ports of Fujairah and Jebel Ali, must be immediately evacuated.”