Jensen Huang, chief executive of U.S. artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia, held a “yakiton summit” with Japanese executives from semiconductor materials and components companies while visiting Japan, a move appeared aimed at strengthening cooperation with local businesses ahead of an expected announcement on Nvidia’s investment plans in Japan.

According to the Nikkei on Wednesday, Huang headed that evening to a yakiton restaurant near Kanda Station in Tokyo, an izakaya specializing in grilled pork skewers and sake.

Located near Tokyo Station, the Kanda Station area is a popular after-work dining spot among Japanese office workers. After stepping out of his car, Huang reportedly walked down a roughly 20-meter-long alley before entering the restaurant, where the waiting guests greeted him with applause. The CEO reportedly proposed a toast immediately afterward.

“Executives from major Japanese materials companies are believed to have attended the gathering, where they deepened their ties with Huang,” the Nikkei reported.

Huang has shown his personable side by dining with business partners at local restaurants during his recent visits to other countries. During a visit to Korea last October, he enjoyed fried chicken and beer with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun.

The CEO displayed his fondness for fried chicken once again last month, when he visited a chicken restaurant with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin.

The Nikkei noted that demonstrating close ties with each country has become a customary part of Huang’s overseas visits.

The visit marks Huang's first visit to Japan in nine months, following his previous trip in October last year. Earlier that day, before the “yakiton summit,” Huang made a surprise appearance at an event for Nvidia engineers and previewed a major investment announcement scheduled for the following day.

Huang also discussed sovereign AI, a concept he said was spreading around the world.

Asked about SK hynix’s recent Nasdaq American depositary receipt listing, Huang described it as “incredibly successful.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.