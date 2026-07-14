Trump threatens to hit Iran power plants next week if no deal

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday he would expand U.S. strikes on Iran next week to target power plants and bridges if Tehran does not make a deal.

"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges," Trump said in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster.

"We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."

Trump's comments came as U.S. forces carried out strikes against Iran for a fourth day in a row and reimposed a naval blockade on the country's ports.

A fragile June 17 ceasefire between the two sides has effectively collapsed, with the focus on control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Asked how long the U.S. strikes would carry on, Trump replied: "They'll continue until I say it's enough."



