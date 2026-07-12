Drownings surge as heat stifles Germany

BERLIN — Ninety-nine people drowned in Germany last month, the most since a record heat wave swept Europe in 2003, according to official figures.

Germany was among the nations hit by a stifling June heat wave in western Europe, which set temperature records in several places across the country as the mercury rose as high as 41.7 degree Celsius.

The country "had not registered this many drownings since the heat wave of June 2003, when 107 people died," the national lifeguarding federation (DLRG) said Sunday in a statement.

Last month's heat wave brought wildfires, rail travel chaos and an increased mortality rate in Germany.

The drowning victims were largely young men, the federation said.

Forty of them were less than 30 years old, the largest group among those whose ages are known, and more than 90 percent were males.

"Men are more likely to take excessive risks and underestimate the dangers.

They also enter the water more frequently under the influence of alcohol or other drugs," said DLRG President Ute Vogt.

Most of the drownings happened in lakes and rivers.