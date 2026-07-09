N. Korea's premier to visit China to mark 65th anniv. of signing of friendship treaty: KCNA

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song will make an official visit to China to mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two nations, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

A North Korean delegation, led by Pak, will travel to China to "take part in the event marking the 65th anniversary of the conclusion of the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual assistance," at the invitation of China's Communist Party, the Korean Central News Agency said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The two countries signed the treaty on July 11, 1961, by the North's state founder Kim Il-sung and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.