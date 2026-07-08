World's 1st Pokemon-themed airport opens in Japan's quake-hit Noto region

Japan's Noto Airport in Ishikawa Prefecture has rebranded as the world's first Pokemon-themed airport as part of recovery efforts in the quake-hit region.

Officially renamed the Noto Satoyama Pokemon with You Airport, the facility aims to boost tourism and attract visitors to the Noto Peninsula following the devastating January 2024 earthquake. It is the only airport globally to feature the Pokemon brand in its name. The themed airport project runs through Sept. 30, 2029.

Japanese media outlets, including the Asahi Shimbun and Mainichi Shimbun, reported Wednesday that the airport held a reopening ceremony Tuesday. The regional transport hub now displays artwork of 111 flying-type Pokemon throughout its interior, anchored by a large central balloon featuring Pikachu riding an airplane. The facility also features nine indoor and three outdoor photo stations.

The airport offers exclusive attractions for travelers. Visitors can access special videos, themed restaurant menus and limited-edition merchandise unavailable elsewhere.

The Pokemon with You Foundation, a disaster relief organization, managed the reopening. The foundation has led ongoing relief efforts in the earthquake-prone region since a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in January 2024, causing nearly 700 deaths.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







