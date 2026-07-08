ANKARA — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over," adding he did not want to engage with Tehran, calling the Iranian leadership "sick people."

Speaking at a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara, Trump also said he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in NATO.

The U.S. unleashed new military strikes on Iran and revoked a licence allowing Iran to sell oil in response to attacks on three tankers. It was the latest blow to a fragile ceasefire agreement in a war that is deeply unpopular in Europe.

"It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them," Trump said when asked whether the memorandum was over. "They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people."

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," he said.