Trump's financial disclosure reveals 18 Coupang stock trades since late last year

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump made 18 trades in Coupang Inc. shares from October to May via his money managers, his financial disclosure reports showed Saturday, amid tensions between Seoul and Washington over South Korea's regulatory probes into a massive data breach involving the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant.

Released in May and this month, three reports filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) showed that Trump traded Coupang shares through two investment accounts from Oct. 9 to May 22. They suggested that he likely holds Coupang shares worth up to $130,000 on the books.

His stock transactions drew attention as U.S. criticism has risen over South Korean authorities' handling of Coupang's data leak scandal. A House Judiciary Committee staff report and a White House official recently criticized the probes as "discriminatory."

According to the reports, Trump purchased Coupang shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on Oct. 9, followed by an additional purchase valued between $50,001 and $100,000 on the same day. The disclosure reports listed transaction values in ranges rather than specifying exact numbers.

He bought more Coupang shares valued between $1,001 and $15,000 on Oct. 16. On Dec. 11, he additionally acquired shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000, along with another purchase valued between $50,001 and $100,000 on the day. He then purchased more shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on Dec. 18.

He sold Coupang shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 16, followed by a sale worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Nov. 10 and another valued between $1,001 and $15,000 on the same day. He also sold Coupang shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on Nov. 17.

This year, Trump continued trading Coupang shares.

He purchased the company's shares valued at between $100,001 and $250,000 on Feb. 12, followed by another purchase worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on the same day. He then acquired Coupang shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on Feb. 23.

On Jan. 12, he sold Coupang shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000, followed by a separate sale worth between $50,001 and $100,000. He also sold shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on Jan. 21, before making further sales valued between $15,001 and $50,000 on May 18, and between $50,001 and $100,000 on May 22.

These transactions suggested that he could own up to $130,000 worth of Coupang stock on the books.

His 2025 financial filing, one of the three reports, showed that last year, he earned "none" or just small amounts through his Coupang stock trading.

The White House did not immediately respond to Yonhap News Agency's request for comment.

Some of his Coupang stock transactions came as critics in the U.S. government and Congress expressed concerns over or lambasted South Korean authorities' investigations into Coupang's data breach believed to have affected more than 33 million users in South Korea.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee issued an interim staff report accusing the South Korean government of "discriminatory attacks" on Coupang and other America-owned businesses, claiming that Coupang has been its "consistent target."

Following the committee report, a White House official said Coupang is being "singled out" by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's administration, expressing concern over what he called "discriminatory" targeting of the company.

Concerns have continued that Coupang's extensive lobbying activities in the United States could further escalate diplomatic tensions over South Korea's legal procedures concerning the data breach.

Lobbying Disclosure Act reports on the Senate website showed in April that Coupang had spent more than $1 million on lobbying activities in the U.S., including efforts involving the White House and Congress, since its data leak scandal erupted in November.

Meanwhile, in an OGC filing released in January 2025, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reported having received a $10,000 honorarium from Coupang on May 17, 2024 when he worked as a partner at King & Spalding, a law firm.