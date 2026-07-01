China's covert military training of Russian forces last year was personally approved by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister and directly involved at least four Russian and Chinese generals, according to two European officials and documents seen by Reuters.

The officials said the involvement of such high-ranking individuals in training linked to the Ukraine war signalled the importance for Russia and China of such cooperation, which has caused alarm in Europe even as Beijing has denied it took place.

A classified Russian document seen by Reuters directly referred to an internal decree issued by Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in August, 2025.

It said that, in accordance with a decision by Belousov, a delegation from Russia's armed forces travelled to China to participate in training exercises at People's Liberation Army (PLA) facilities.

The same report detailed one of the training courses - a three-week session focused on radiological, chemical and biological protection at a military facility in Beijing in November.

The report and a second one described and displayed images of Russian soldiers being lectured by a Chinese instructor, looking at a model nuclear reactor, and being taught about "chemical reconnaissance", "radiation reconnaissance" and protecting ventilation systems from contamination.

The inclusion of radiological, biological and chemical warfare training underlined the strategic nature of the exchanges, one of the European officials said, noting that the topic was particularly sensitive for militaries in general.

The defence ministries of Russia and China did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that its stance on the Ukraine crisis had remained consistent.

"The relevant allegations are entirely unfounded," it added, referring to details contained in this report.

Beijing says it is neutral in Russia's war with Ukraine, and presents itself as a peace mediator.

According to a Reuters report last month citing European intelligence agencies and military documents, China in November trained around 200 Russian military personnel, some of whom have since joined the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin declined to comment on that report, but complained about "false information" published in the West.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on June 15 that Brussels had confirmed through its own channels that the training had taken place and was now assessing the implications.

Beijing described her comments as "nothing but smears".

European powers, which have viewed Russia as their main security threat since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, have watched warily as ties have grown closer between Moscow and China, the world's second largest economy and a key EU trade partner.

For the 27-member bloc, discussion behind closed doors centres around whether further measures are needed in response to the training, given the trade priorities that traditionally shape the relationship with Beijing.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on Chinese companies that it says support Russia's war effort.

A third official, in Brussels, told Reuters the bloc had to stop viewing China primarily through an economic lens, but focus on what Kallas called its role as a "decisive enabler of Russia's war".

Both of the European officials, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the information, identified the signatories of a July 2 agreement underpinning the training as Russian Major General Rustam Khusainov and Chinese Senior Colonel Sun Dayun.

Andrei Kartapolov, a senior lawmaker who heads the Russian parliament's defence committee, told Russia's RTVI outlet that the report about the training was "complete nonsense" and that Russia's military had nothing to learn from China.

Russia has accrued extensive experience in more than four years of combat in Ukraine, while China, with a vast and technologically advanced military, has not fought a war in decades.

Internal Russian military reports seen by Reuters noted strengths and weaknesses in the training.

One report on the training in Nanjing praised the standard of the equipment, the use of simulators and the instructors' high theoretical knowledge while specifically noting China's lack of combat experience.

Other documents named three generals who took part.

One Russian military document seen by Reuters listed the names of every participant in all of the courses - including those of senior officers - providing rank, date of birth, affiliation and level of security clearance in each case.

Colonel General Rustam Muradov, deputy commander-in-chief of Russia's land forces, led the Russian delegation, according to the list and a second military document seen by Reuters.

According to the latter, Chinese Major General Li Jinsun, head of the PLA's Military Academy of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence, took part in the opening of one of the courses.

Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov took part in a course in Bengbu, according to the list.