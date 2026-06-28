Pope Leo prays for Venezuela quake victims as EU sends emergency aid

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo on Sunday expressed solidarity with people in Venezuela grappling with the devastating impact of twin earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week.

"I wish to express my closeness to the Venezuelan sisters and brothers affected by the recent earthquakes that caused numerous victims and injuries," the pontiff said in Spanish before worshipers gathered for Sunday's Angelus prayer in Rome.

Before becoming pope, Leo spent decades as a missionary and bishop in Peru, a Spanish-speaking country. He is planning a major tour of southern Latin America in November that is expected to include Peru, Argentina and Uruguay.

The pontiff also expressed gratitude to rescuers and all those assisting Venezuelans in the aftermath of the disaster.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X that the European Union had mobilized 5 million euros ($5.9 million) in emergency assistance for affected communities in Venezuela.

Kallas said she had spoken with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, to express Europe's solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

"We have activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism, with several member states rapidly deploying search-and-rescue teams, firefighters and medical personnel," Kallas said.

The EU's Copernicus satellite system is helping map the damage and direct assistance to the areas most in need, Kallas added.