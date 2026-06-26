MOSCOW — Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea on Friday declared an "emergency situation" in a bid to ease the fallout from increasing Ukrainian aerial attacks on the peninsula.

The announcement comes amid fuel shortages and power cuts triggered by the Ukrainian attacks on logistics chains and oil facilities across Crimea, the rest of Russian-occupied Ukraine and southern Russia.

"A decision has been made... to sign decrees declaring a regional-level emergency situation in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the Moscow-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov said in a post on Telegram.

The emergency situation would allow for a "rapid resolution of tasks related to ensuring the stable operation of all sectors," Aksyonov said in the post.

Kyiv has stepped up its air attacks that it calls fair retribution for Russia's near-daily barrages on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure since Moscow launched its offensive in February 2022.

Russian air defenses shot down 660 Ukrainian drones overnight, including over the capital Moscow and the annexed Crimea, its defense ministry said Friday, one of the highest figures since the start of the conflict.

Ukraine mostly targets Russian oil processing and export facilities in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of a source of revenue crucial for financing Moscow's war effort.

Last week, Kyiv's attack caused a major fire at a refinery in the southeast of Moscow, shrouding the suburbs in plumes of thick black smoke.

- 'Closing the beach season' -

Aksyonov had a day earlier acknowledged that Crimea "is going through a challenging time" and that "the fuel situation is the most difficult."

"I cannot say exactly how long it will take, nor can I publicly disclose the specific action plan. However, we are taking action," he said in the statement.

He also conceded that the Russian army were unable to fully protect the peninsula.

"Unfortunately ... there are no air defense systems in the world that are absolutely perfect in terms of security and effectiveness."

Speaking to AFP by phone, a Moscow resident vacationing in Feodosia on Crimea's southeastern coast said earlier this week that "everyone is afraid: locals and visitors alike."

"We were afraid we'd never wake up again, we prayed all night," she recounted following a recent overnight attack.

"The sky was like Star Wars," she said.

Despite the ongoing war that has killed tens of thousands and ravaged swaths of Ukraine, Crimea has been a popular holiday destination for Russians.

On Monday, Ukraine's defense ministry said the strikes by its forces were "closing the beach season in Crimea."

Listing successful strikes, including on oil depots, gas compressor stations and air defense systems, it said on social media that "the forecast for tourists is unfavorable."

Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014, though the vast majority of countries —including many of Moscow's allies — do not recognize the move.

The Black Sea territory holds special importance to President Vladimir Putin, who hailed the annexation as a historic victory and has poured resources into the peninsula since 2014.

Ukraine says Crimea is an inalienable part of its territory and will never formally cede it.