For many children, there is no place on Earth more terrifying than the dentist’s chair. While standard clinics focus on precision and speed, a unique group of specialists fights an entirely different kind of battle — armed with gentle voices and soothing techniques.

They are Korea’s pediatric dentists, led by Dr. Joo Ki-hoon, who has spent 15 years treating the nation’s youngest patients.

From tears to courageous smiles

His day unfolds in a rhythm of endless patience and split-second timing. Starting at 10 a.m., the clinic fills with terrified toddlers and anxious parents. Because Korea’s health care system provides affordable access and free checkups for young children, preventative care starts early. Still, winning over a crying 2-year-old requires more than medical skill — it demands lightning speed, careful negotiations and unwavering empathy.

Unseen hardships

The true weight of Dr. Joo’s work lies in emotional endurance. Spending every day comforting frightened children, pediatric dentists often face high levels of stress and need lots of empathy. Watching a child cry during a necessary extraction is never easy, nor is racing against the clock before a hesitant patient changes their mind. Knowing that a single traumatic visit could spark a lifelong fear of the dentist, Dr. Joo and his team carefully turn every painful procedure into a triumph — rewarding each brave child with a small gift.

Stories beyond clinic doors

Beyond the buzzing drills lies a heartwarming story of generational trust. From a sixth-grader who brings sweet treats for the doctor she has known since infancy to adults with dental anxiety seeking a pain-free haven at night, this clinic is a sanctuary. In this video, we witness the quiet dedication of a doctor ensuring that today's crying children can return with confidence.