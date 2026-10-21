VIDEO Beyond the cup: Korea's evolving cafe industry

Korea is home to roughly 100,000 cafes. How did the coffee industry thrive to this extent in a country that is not historically known for coffee? Looking at Mega MGC Coffee — the chain with the largest number of branches in Korea — two key factors emerge.

Overwhelming per capita coffee consumption

On average, a Korean consumes nearly 400 cups of coffee per year, which is almost three times the global average. For Koreans, coffee is less of a leisurely break and more of a functional "potion" used to endure demanding workloads. Because of this, cafes in Korea generally adopt one of two distinct strategies: they either position themselves as high-end establishments, or they brand themselves as low-cost options to maximize profit through high sales volume rather than high margins per drink.

Mega MGC Coffee falls into the latter category. By pricing an iced Americano at around 2,000 won($1.5) for a 710ml cup, the company focuses on becoming part of the daily routine for consumers rather than making a large profit from each sale. Furthermore, service is remarkably fast. Once an order for an Americano is placed, it typically takes less than 40 seconds before it is handed to the customer, even during busy parts of the day.

The cafe as a spatial experience

Korea has a high population density packed into a limited geographic area. Many young professionals and university students live in small, single-room apartments, which can feel a bit cramped when studying or working. Co-working spaces are often fully booked, and study cafes and university libraries routinely reach full capacity during exam periods. While there is strong demand for outside workspaces, there is often a lack of available space.

Cafes serve as an accessible, cost-effective alternative. Purchasing a single drink grants customers access to restrooms and electrical outlets. Some places even offer free ice water at self-serve stations. It is common for patrons to stay for several hours at a stretch. During the summer, visiting cafes to take advantage of the air conditioning has become a popular way to escape the heat. Providing physical space for the public to use is another critical factor in the growth of cafes in Korea.

Beyond these elements, individual cafes adopt distinct strategies to stay competitive in a saturated market. Mega MGC Coffee, for example, collaborates with K-pop idols and popular characters to produce and sell exclusive merchandise. Some devoted consumers even line up early in the morning to purchase limited-edition merchandise available only at specific stores.

At the center of this thriving coffee industry stands Choi Min-jung, a store manager for Mega MGC Coffee. We took a look at a typical day in her life.