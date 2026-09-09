VIDEO Measuring your face: Inside Korea's booming personal color industry

In Korea, dressing well is no longer just an act of self-expression — it's increasingly outsourced to a professional. Personal color and body-type analyses, services that scrutinize everything from skin tone to facial bone structure to skin texture, have grown from a niche beauty trend into a mainstream industry. Kim Ji-woon, who runs the CCL Color Convergence Lab in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood, has spent 15 years in the field and has consulted with roughly 50,000 clients.

More than a color chart: a full-image overhaul

A session at Ji-woon's lab runs about three hours and costs roughly $200, but the process goes well beyond identifying a flattering shade. After a personal color analysis using draped fabric swatches, Jiwoon moves into body-type analysis, measuring a client's shoulders, waist and back length with a ruler. She also measures facial proportions down to the ratio between a client's upper, middle and lower face and the angle of the jawline, information she uses to guide everything from hairstyle and how a client's eyebrows should be shaped to a makeup lesson tailored to the day's findings.

The goal isn't a single verdict on color, she said, but a total picture of a client's image, with clothing, accessories and makeup included.

Training the next generation — and a growing field

Ji-woon now lectures in a college's smart beauty program and trains students aiming for certification in the field. She teaches students to develop an eye sensitive enough to catch subtle differences most people would miss.

The number of people pursuing certification in personal color and image consulting has surged in just the past few years, she said, a reflection of how far the industry has grown beyond a passing trend into a durable profession.

Why this business has taken off in Korea

Ji-woon doesn't frame the popularity of her work as a symptom of appearance-obsession so much as a process of self-discovery. The scale of the industry points to something bigger at play.

In a society where collectivist values still linger and relationships with others carry outsized weight in daily life, Koreans pay closer attention to appearance than people in many other countries do in the hope that a polished, well-considered image will translate into better relationships with the people around them.

Find out more in the video.