VIDEO | Getting a driver's license in Korea, recognized in over 140 countries

Four days from application to license

In many countries, obtaining a driver's license means waiting weeks between separate appointments. Korea consolidates the process into a single facility. Applicants complete a pretest traffic safety education, a written exam, a practical test and an on-road test — a sequence that can be finished in as little as four days for a Type 2 automatic license. Korea has signed mutual recognition agreements with more than 140 countries and territories, allowing holders to exchange their license for a local one without retesting.

Standardized procedures, automated scoring

Examiner assignments are drawn at random each morning, so neither examiner nor applicant knows the pairing in advance. The on-road test is unforgiving by design: examiners sit in the passenger seat with auxiliary brakes and use them the moment an error creates risk, and any intervention ends the attempt. The practical test course, which candidates drive alone, is monitored by in-vehicle sensors that score lane position, stopping accuracy and signal use automatically.

The person who decides

The decision is not always an easy one to deliver. Some candidates arrive on their fourth or fifth attempt. Some are visibly nervous before the car has even started. When Yang So-yeon has to reach for the auxiliary brake, she knows what it means for the person in the driver's seat, and it stays with her.

But the standard does not move. The rules she applies exist because a license issued too easily becomes a risk carried by everyone else on the road.

In our latest Korean Next Door episode, we follow Yang through a day at the Chuncheon Driver's License Test Center.

Watch the full episode on The Korea Times' Howdy Korea YouTube channel.