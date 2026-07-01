VIDEO In a country where every man is drafted, an army cook's 14-hour shift kitchen shift

For young Korean men, the 18-month mandatory military service is a sacred duty. While many march toward the barbed-wire fences gripping rifles, a unique group of soldiers fights an entirely different kind of battle.



They are the frontline culinary soldiers — the military chefs.





From freezing dawns to blazing nights

Their day unfolds in a rhythm completely detached from the rest of the unit. At 5:30 a.m., when the entire base is still blanketed in silence, these soldiers are already heading to the kitchen. Beginning their breakfast preparations at dawn, they sort through mountains of ingredients unloaded from supply trucks.



By evening, clad in heavy protective gear, they deep-fry meat for over a hundred personnel. Their grueling schedule finally winds down only after the kitchen is thoroughly scrubbed after dinner.

Unseen hardships

The true struggle of these culinary soldiers lies in the shadows and their work is often taken for granted. Because the task of providing food is so deeply woven into the fabric of daily military life, its value is easily overlooked. They are always the first to arrive at the mess hall and the last to eat.



Knowing that a single mistake in the kitchen could compromise the health and combat readiness of the entire frontline unit, they meticulously inspect every dish — guarding the nation's vital defense forces in their own way.

Stories beyond the kitchen doors

Beyond the thick steam and heavy cauldrons lies a rarely-told story. In this kitchen, young men in their twenties who studied culinary arts in civilian life create a diverse menu for their fellow soldiers.



The camaraderie shared among these four young men is forged through daily sweat and late-night laughter. Through their eyes, one can witness a profound sense of responsibility, their passion for food and their vibrant, resilient lives.





Find out more in the video.





