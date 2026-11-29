Son Heung-min has scored twice to help his Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) even up a playoff series in Major League Soccer (MLS), while also getting the upper hand in a Korean derby against an opposing forward.

Son's brace lifted LAFC to a 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC in the second match of their best-of-three Western Conference playoff series at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time).

St. Louis had won the opening match 3-2 on Monday behind a goal and an assist by their Korean forward Jeong Sang-bin, while Son was held off the score sheet in that contest.

This time, Son got two goals in the first half while Jeong was subbed out at the start of the second half without registering a shot in his 45 minutes of action.

The deciding third match of this series will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis at 7 p.m. Wednesday (local time), or 10 a.m. Thursday (Korean time).

Son opened LAFC's scoring just under seven minutes into the match. He received a pass from Denis Bouanga in the center of the box and fired a left-footed shot that went in off the bottom of the crossbar.

Bouanga doubled LAFC's lead in the 20th minute, and Son extended that advantage to 3-0 just two minutes later on a turnover by St. Louis defender Fallou Fall.

With possession of the ball deep in his own zone, Fall rolled a weak back pass toward his own net that Son easily intercepted. The Korean star walked into the box and beat goalkeeper Roman Burki to the bottom left corner with his left-footed shot.

Damion Downs got a goal back for St. Louis in the 80th minute but Leo Walta restored a three-goal for LAFC five minutes later.