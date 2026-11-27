For the first time in his 12-year career in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), outfielder Koo Ja-wook has hit free agency, able to sign with any team that he chooses.

That status has created some awkward moments for the 33-year-old, including one during the annual KBO Awards ceremony in Seoul on Thursday.

Koo received trophies for leading the league in batting average with .371 and on-base percentage with .458 while playing for the Samsung Lions. When Koo took the stage to collect his prizes, though, he was technically no longer with that team. While all the other award winners introduced themselves as a member of a team, Koo simply said, "Hello, this is Koo Ja-wook."

"This is rather uncomfortable," Koo admitted afterward. "I am really sorry to fans of the Lions that I couldn't say the name of the team. But it absolutely doesn't mean I am ungrateful. I hope people understand it."

Koo is said to have drawn interest from multiple rival clubs aside from the Lions, who are hoping to retain their captain and longtime face of the franchise. Losing Koo so soon after he had led the team to the Korean Series title earlier this month -- and won the Korean Series MVP to boot -- would be a big blow for the Lions.

But Koo may end up in Major League Baseball (MLB) too. While Koo represents himself domestically, he has hired an American agent, Jaron Long, to handle a potential move across the Pacific. Last Friday, the KBO said MLB had tendered a status check on Koo: a formal administrative step required for an MLB club interested in signing a Korean player, under an agreement between MLB and KBO.

"I felt pretty excited when I found out about that. I started imagining some fun things in my head," Koo said, adding he grew up idolizing Barry Bonds and first harbored dreams of playing in the majors when he was 8 years old. "I am talking with my U.S. agent every day. We are just trying to take it one day at a time."

Koo, who signed a five-year extension with the Lions in 2022 before hitting free agency, said he wished he could have taken a crack at MLB earlier, especially after the 2023 season.

"Even during the course of that contract, there were moments when I regretted I should have tried to move to MLB at a younger age," Koo said. "There was nothing I could do then because I was under contract. But it is always better late than never."

Koo recalled that after the 2023 season, in which he batted .336 to rank second in the KBO, his confidence at the plate reached its all-time high.

"I had all the confidence in the world that I could hit any pitcher, and I felt I should have maybe tried to move to MLB when I didn't have any fear," Koo said. "I felt like I developed a fresh perspective on hitting that year and my overall hitting improved. And I still feel just as confident today."

As for choosing between staying in the KBO or taking his talent to MLB, Koo said, "I have not received any offer from overseas, so I am not at a point to even think about that."

With the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and its players' union set to expire on Dec. 1 and the two sides far apart in negotiations for a new deal, club owners are expected to lock out players. Once that happens, clubs will not be permitted to engage players in contract talks, leaving all free agents in limbo.

Koo admitted he had not given a potential lockout much thought and said, "I will cross that bridge when I get there."



