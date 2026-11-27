The global and Asian governing bodies of football will send officials to Seoul next week for discussions on the election of the new Korean football chief, among other issues, sources said Friday.

According to the sources, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a joint letter to the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Wednesday to inform the Korean federation of the Dec. 4-5 trip. During their visit, FIFA and AFC representatives will meet with their counterparts from the KFA and also members of the government-formed K-Football Innovation Committee, the letter added. It also said the traveling officials would also benefit from meetings with officials from the Korean government and from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC).

The letter was co-written by Elkhan Mammadov, chief member associations officer for FIFA, and by Vahid Kardany, the AFC's deputy general secretary for member associations.

The trip comes with the KFA still seeking to schedule an election for its new president following the resignation of Chung Mong-gyu in July.

The KFA had been criticized in recent years for its opaque governance and administration, with its detractors in particular targeting the appointment of Hong Myung-bo as head coach of the men's national team in July 2024. Korea's exit from the group stage at the FIFA World Cup in June this year led to Hong's resignation and gave more ammunition to KFA critics, who charged that Hong should not have been hired in the first place.

Then in July, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism formed the K-Football innovation Committee and tasked it with proposing ideas to improve the KFA's governance.

The committee recommended overhauling the KFA presidential election system and increasing the size of the electorate to ensure more fairness.

FIFA, which has long stressed the importance of independence for its member associations, apparently saw the committee's action as meddling with the KFA's operations. Article 19, Paragraph 1 of the FIFA Statutes states, "Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties."

Violations may lead to sanctions for the member association in question, "even if the third-party influence is not the fault of the member association concerned," according to the FIFA Statutes.

FIFA asked the KFA in August to keep FIFA posted on the latest developments in Korean football and reminded the Korean body of its obligation to run independently. FIFA had planned to send officials to Korea in September but canceled the trip, citing internal matters.

Then in early November, FIFA and the AFC both expressed their concerns about the K-Football Innovation Committee's recommendations in a joint letter, with FIFA suggesting a different election system.

This forced the KFA to go back to square one and also foiled its hope of holding the election sometime in December. Under the current set of KFA rules, a new president must be elected within 60 days of the previous leader's resignation, and that deadline can be extended by a maximum six months under special circumstances — meaning Chung's successor must be elected by no later than March 2027.

According to this week's letter, the Seoul trip will serve as an opportunity for the stakeholders to exchange their views on the KFA presidential election and come up with sustainable measures that can be supported by all relevant parties.

These talks will help ensure the KFA's rules will reflect the unique needs of Korean football while also corresponding to FIFA's and the AFC's principles and rules for healthy governance, the letter added.