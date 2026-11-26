After the up-and-down adventures of the South Korean men’s national team, fans can return to the up and down adventures of South Korean soccer in general. After another dismal week for clubs in the AFC Champions League Elite, the youngsters have been showing everyone how it is done at the U-17 World Cup.

In the winter warmth of Qatar, the young Taeguk Warriors had a perfect group stage, winning all three group games to finish in top spot. It may not have been the hardest pot to be placed in, but, as happens in football, all you can do is beat the teams that you are faced with.

It started with a 3-0 win over Uganda and then there was a 6-0 thrashing of New Caledonia. Young Busan forward Kim Ji-woo scored four goals in those first two games and there was a pleasing spread of goals around the team. At the back, the defense held firm and did not concede.

That meant there was nothing to play for in the final game against Ecuador, except for the privilege of finishing first in the group. Korea won 3-2 and can now look forward to what should be a slightly easier draw in the Round of 32, on paper at least. In the previous tournament, Korea finished second behind Switzerland and had to face England in the first game of the knockout stage, ultimately losing.

Getting to the last 32 in a 48-team tournament may not seem like a huge achievement, but the senior team did not manage that at the World Cup in the summer. If the teenagers can go to the last eight, it will be some welcome news in Korean football, especially with Japan — surprisingly — losing the first two games.

There can’t be too much gloating, however, as Japanese clubs have been doing well in the AFC Champions League Elite. It was not that long ago when K-League teams dominated Asia’s premier club tournament. Their 12 collective titles are still the highest, but the last time the trophy went to Korea was in 2020, when Ulsan won, and there does not seem to be any prospect of that changing any time soon.

Korea has three representatives in the 16-team group in the eastern zone (there is another pool over in the west) and they need to finish in the top eight in order to reach the Round of 16. After five games of the eight, all three teams are in the bottom half.

The Pohang Steelers have been champions three times — only Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia has won more — but have just one point from five games. Daejeon Citizen and Jeonbuk Motors are still in the running to make the top eight, but have to improve.

Japanese teams are in the ascendancy and it does not help that the relaxation of the rules regarding foreign players means that even clubs from Malaysia, which used to be comfortable opponents for Koreans teams, have deeper pockets and can build talented rosters.