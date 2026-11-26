Guarding against a potential departure of one catcher in free agency, the LG Twins signed another free agent catcher on Thursday.

The Twins said they acquired the 37-year-old backstop Kim Min-sik, two weeks after Kim was released by another Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, SSG Landers. Financial terms of Kim's deal were not disclosed.

Kim has been in the KBO since 2015. In 11 seasons, he has batted .225 with 25 home runs and 224 RBIs. He was part of two Korean Series championship teams — with the Kia Tigers in 2017 and then the Landers in 2022.

Kim was let go by the Landers on Nov. 12 after appearing in only 14 games this year, with the 24-year-old Cho Hyeong-woo firmly entrenched as the team's primary catcher.

The Twins said they liked Kim's championship pedigree and added his experience will bolster the team's catching depth.

Park Dong-won has been the Twins starting catcher since 2023 and he backstopped them to Korean Series titles in 2023 and 2025. The 36-year-old is a free agent now but the Twins have not yet made him an offer for a new deal.

The Twins have two young catchers on their roster in the 23-year-old Lee Ju-heon and the 22-year-old Kim Beom-seok, who will be discharged from the military in April 2027.