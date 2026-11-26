Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers captured his second career MVP award in Korean baseball Thursday on the strength of a bounceback season that immediately followed an injury-plagued campaign.

The 23-year-old superstar received 80 out of 136 votes from members of the Korea Baseball Writers Association, beating out Doosan Bears starter Gwak Been, who had 34 votes, for the top individual honor in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Kim led the KBO with 45 home runs and a .647 slugging percentage. He also ranked inside the top five in runs (120), RBIs (118), total bases (321), on-base percentage (.413) and on-base plus slugging (1.060).

This year, Kim became the youngest player in league history to record at least 40 home runs, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored.

Kim claimed his first MVP award in 2024, when he had 38 home runs, 109 RBIs, 40 steals and a league-record 143 runs scored. He became the youngest player ever to join the 30-30 club.

But in 2025, Kim only played in 30 out of 144 games, as he dealt with three separate instances of hamstring injuries.

Back healthy this year, Kim appeared in 135 games and put up big power numbers at the plate. He also won his first career KBO Fielding Award at third base, being rewarded for his improving defense just two years after leading the KBO with 30 errors.

"When I first won MVP in 2024, I just felt happy but it didn't really hit me for a while," Kim said. "Today, I feel a bigger sense of responsibility. I will try to be even better next season. I would like to thank all the baseball fans for allowing me to do something I love with so much joy."

Kim became the sixth player to win multiple MVP awards, joining Park Byung-ho, Lee Seung-yuop, Jang Jong-hoon, Kim Sung-han and Sun Dong-yol. At 23 years, one month and 24 days old, Kim Do-yeong became the youngest ever to capture a second MVP award, breaking the previous mark held by Lee, a five-time winner who won his second at 23 years, two months and 14 days in 1999.