SUWON, Gyeonggi Province — Founded in 1995 with backing from Samsung, one of Korea's largest conglomerates, Suwon Samsung Bluewings quickly became a symbol of corporate ambition in Korean football. The club won four league championships and consecutive Asian titles in 2001 and 2002.

Then, in 2023, the unthinkable happened: Suwon was relegated to the second-tier K League 2.

After three seasons in the lower division, the club is finally returning to the top flight. Starting next year, the club will compete in K League 1.

Several factors helped make the comeback possible, including the leadership of new head coach Lee Jung-hyo and a sweeping overhaul of the club's staffing and administration. But one source of strength remained constant throughout the difficult years: its supporters.

While fan bases often shrink when teams struggle, Suwon's following did the opposite. Its supporters continued to turn up, filling the stands and standing by the club through its darkest period.

Their numbers even grew during its three seasons in the second division.

“Suwon Samsung fans are everywhere,” goes a saying among Korean football followers. On match days, it can feel less like an exaggeration than a travel advisory. Blue jerseys converge on train stations, restaurants and hotels. Away sections with extra seat openings sell out within minutes and the visitors’ songs threaten to drown out the home crowd.

According to league figures, Suwon averaged 16,547 spectators across its first 15 home games this season, nearly 60 percent more than the 10,362 recorded during its first season after relegation. Suwon's visiting fans helped push attendance at several opposing stadiums to record highs.

Now that the club has secured its return to the top flight, those who stood by it are reflecting on what the journey has meant to them.

Drawn toward noise

Kim Han-soo, 47, leader of supporters group Frente Tricolor, remembers attending his first Suwon match after the 1998 World Cup and finding his attention pulled toward the cheering section.

“It was a cultural shock,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘What are these people? I wanted to join them.’” He borrowed money from his friend to buy a jersey that day, beginning a relationship that would eventually make Suwon what he calls his “second family.”

Now, Kim feels both gratitude and pride.

“When it comes to supporting our team, at least in Korea, I think we’ve reached a level nobody else can match,” he said.

That confidence, he believes, is shared across the stands. It has also become an invitation: Come closer, and find out why.

Decades after Kim’s first encounter, Kim Da-ae found herself answering it.

The 39-year-old Seoul resident, the latest joiner to the matchday operations team, attended her first Suwon game with a friend this year. Sitting in the east stand of the stadium, she arrived with little attachment to the club.

By the time she left, she said: “my heart had been completely stolen.”

“Even though I didn’t have any particular affection for Suwon Samsung then, I felt deflated when they conceded,” she recalled. “But over in the N section, the chant didn’t lose any of its energy. It actually got louder.”

Hoping to feel the excitement of the 2002 World Cup again — something she thought she would never experience again — she has chosen the home supporters’ section ever since, eventually volunteering to help install banners and move the equipment that makes those performances possible.

Weekly ritual

The weekly ritual begins about an hour before kickoff.

Across the N section, supporters drape long blue, white and red fabric streamers over their shoulders and bounce beneath them, making the stand pulse like a heartbeat. Giant flags sweep overhead and thousands take their cue from the chant leader, moving from one song to the next, each never repeated, with the familiarity of a well-rehearsed ensemble.

The repertoire is too extensive to exhaust in a single match. Together, the voices and movement turn rows of spectators into something resembling one vast blue wave.

A Suwon goal sends it surging. A goal conceded does not make it recede.

That refusal to fall silent is not spontaneous enthusiasm. It is a culture cultivated over decades. Small groups once kept chanting when conceded goals quieted those around them, Kim Han-soo said. Gradually, persistence became an expectation.

“It’s very simple. Even when things are going badly, the supporters cannot fall behind, too.”

Relegation, he believes, also reactivated relationships weakened by busy lives. Kim describes their return as an offer of companionship rather than a demand for success.

“You’re struggling, and I’m struggling, too. Shall we try to find strength together?” he said, describing the mutual consolation between club and supporters.

People came back, brought friends and found others unwilling to let the club face its worst years alone.

“After relegation, rather than leaving, many supporters seemed to strengthen their resolve,” said Kim Hoon-kyeom. “I often got the feeling the supporters were thinking: ‘I have to protect this team.’”

For Gwon Hyun-sub, 26, who waves giant flags throughout matches and helps prepare the supporters’ displays, the driving force was a sense of commitment as a fan.

“It was a sense of ownership: If not us, who will help bring this team through?” he said. “There was a worry that if the people watching over this team and standing alongside it disappeared, the club would become a diminished version of itself.”

Sound must never stop

La Banda de Uman, an ensemble named after the stadium neighborhood, brings together musicians ranging from teenagers to people in their 40s and 50s. Its deputy leader, Kim Hoon-kyeom, 33, said members arrive three hours before home games to inspect instruments and rehearse. Away trips involve loading equipment, traveling and returning it to storage before going home.

Hand signals and eye contact connect the musicians with the chant leader. Maintaining rhythm requires composure even when the crowd is angry.

“The match can’t always be entertaining, and even when something makes us angry, the band has to keep its emotions in check and stay calm,” Kim said. “Just as players have to follow the coach’s instructions to carry out the game plan, we have to remain consistent in every situation. The sound must never stop,” he said.

Something larger than results

For volunteers, giving so much has also brought something back.

Kim Hoon-kyeom said performing in the ensemble taught him to put the group first while encouraging younger members.

Suwon’s struggle offered a harder lesson about life, too. Sincere support does not guarantee the desired result, but disappointment need not end commitment, he said.

“Just as Suwon will start again in the first division as a challenger, I want to keep taking one step at a time, even through the mud,” he said. “I want to help Frente Tricolor build a greater presence in Asia.”

Gwon described his own life in terms of before and after Suwon. Once inclined to follow circumstances rather than shape them, he now finds himself initiating projects, organizing displays and taking responsibility for something shared.

Asked whether he could imagine giving the same devotion to anything else, he hesitated.

“To give love without expecting anything in return — could I do that again?” he said. “Honestly, I’m not sure.”

For Kim Da-ae, that absence of a transaction is precisely the attraction.

“At work, you often see people trying not to lose out, even a little, or acting selfishly. Of course, myself included, too,” she said. “When you’re used to that, giving your time and effort without expecting anything back, simply because you love the team — there’s something romantic about it and I’m really proud and happy to be part of that.”

Work, family or age may someday change their presence. However, they refuse to make affection conditional on the score.

That distinction became more personal during the second-division years, when rival supporters’ taunts sometimes questioned why they would follow a fallen club at all.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt,” Gwon said. “There were so many times I thought, ‘The team I love doesn’t deserve to be treated like this.’”

He returns to a phrase he likes: Light is visible in darkness.

There were years, he said, when the club supplied that light — winning league titles and commanding attention across Asia, even before he was there to witness it. The difficult years asked something different of its supporters.

“What we love isn’t the league table or the division we’re in. We love Suwon itself. To suggest that our love would be greater then and is smaller now — that would be more of an insult to us,” he said.

Gwon expects that love to last a lifetime, even if he eventually leaves the N section for a quieter seat with his family. He imagines pointing toward the flags and telling his children that he once stood there, too.

Watching teenagers sing and jump around him, he already sees people who might carry the legacy forward.

“The generations before us protected this place, and we’ve kept it going,” he said. “I hope you’ll make it flourish.”

Asked to define what Suwon means to him, he considered home, heritage and pride. Each was true. None was enough.

“Suwon Samsung is simply Suwon Samsung,” he said. “I couldn’t think of another word to replace it.”



