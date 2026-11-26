Lotte Giants re-sign outfielder Victor Reyes for 4th season
Summary
The Lotte Giants re-signed outfielder Victor Reyes for his fourth season in Korea on a one-year contract worth $1.8 million, the team announced Thursday. Reyes has played every KBO game since joining the Giants before the 2024 season. He set the league’s single-season hits record with 211 this year after first setting it with 202 hits in 2024.
Key Facts
- Reyes has batted.347 with 600 hits, 46 home runs and 327 RBIs in 432 KBO games.
- From 2024 through 2026, Reyes led all KBO players in hits and batting average and ranked second in RBIs.
- The Giants praised Reyes’ production and work ethic and described him as an exemplary clubhouse leader.
The Lotte Giants announced Thursday they have re-signed outfielder Victor Reyes for his fourth season in Korea.
Reyes, who holds the record for the most hits in a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, will make $1.8 million in his new one-year pact, the Giants added.
Reyes, 32, has yet to miss a game in the KBO since first joining the Giants before the 2024 season. In 432 games, Reyes has batted .347 with 600 hits, 46 home runs and 327 RBIs.
Over the past three seasons, no KBO player has recorded more hits or posted a higher batting average than Reyes, who ranks second overall in the RBI during that 2024-2026 period.
Reyes set a KBO single-season record with 202 hits in 2024 and then broke his own mark with 211 hits this year.
The Giants praised Reyes' production and work ethic, and added the Venezuelan has also been an exemplary leader in the clubhouse.
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