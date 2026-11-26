The Lotte Giants announced Thursday they have re-signed outfielder Victor Reyes for his fourth season in Korea.

Reyes, who holds the record for the most hits in a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, will make $1.8 million in his new one-year pact, the Giants added.

Reyes, 32, has yet to miss a game in the KBO since first joining the Giants before the 2024 season. In 432 games, Reyes has batted .347 with 600 hits, 46 home runs and 327 RBIs.

Over the past three seasons, no KBO player has recorded more hits or posted a higher batting average than Reyes, who ranks second overall in the RBI during that 2024-2026 period.

Reyes set a KBO single-season record with 202 hits in 2024 and then broke his own mark with 211 hits this year.

The Giants praised Reyes' production and work ethic, and added the Venezuelan has also been an exemplary leader in the clubhouse.