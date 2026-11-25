Korea has been eliminated from the Davis Cup after a narrow loss to the three-time defending champion Italy in the quarterfinals of the top men's tennis team competition in Italy on Wednesday (local time).

The underdog Korea stole one singles match but ultimately lost 2-1 in the best-of-three battle on the indoor hard court set up at BolognaFiere in Bologna, as the home team moved a step closer to its fourth consecutive title.

After the two countries split the two singles matches, Italy's Andrea Vavassori and Matteo Berrettini needed tiebreakers in both sets to hold off Kwon Soon-woo and Chung Hyeon 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (13-11) in the deciding doubles match.

In its Davis Cup quarterfinals debut, Korea was the lowest seed in the tournament, with no player inside the top 100 in the singles or doubles rankings. But the big underdog, after talking the good fight all week, gave the mighty Italy a run for its money, led by its two best players, Kwon and Chung.

Lorenzo Musetti, world No. 27, led off the contest for Italy with a 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) win over the 787th-ranked Hong Seong-chan in the opening singles match. Musetti needed just over an hour and a half for his victory.

In the next singles match, 139th-ranked Kwon responded for Korea by rallying past world No. 7 Flavio Cobolli, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).

Cobolli broke Kwon twice in the first set, moving within a set of clinching the victory for Italy. But Kwon held his ground in the second set to force and then win a tiebreaker.

In the third set, the two players held their serve and went to another tiebreaker, where Kwon rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 7-5 and keep Korea alive in the contest.

In the doubles match, neither side broke the other in the opening set, and the Italians won the tiebreaker 7-2. It was nearly the same story in the second set, with only one break per each side until they went to another tiebreaker.

The Koreans rallied from 4-2 down to move to a set point at 6-5, but Chung couldn't quite get to Vavassori's return that leveled the score at 6-6.

It was a back-and-forth battle from there, with the Korean duo saving two match points but also failing to convert four set points.

Italy took a 12-11 lead on Vavassori's volley. Then with the 10th-ranked doubles player serving, Chung netted his return to give the match to Italy.

The second set alone went on for just over an hour.

Kwon said afterward he enjoyed himself on the court and he can be even better going forward.

"I was not at my 100 percent," Kwon said, when discussing his singles victory over Cobolli. "In the first set, it was obvious that the opponent played better. I tried to be more aggressive from the second set and it led to the victory. Beating a top-10 player is a major confidence boost, and the key is to maintain this feel going forward. I have been injured quite a bit this year, and my biggest goal for next year is to stay healthy."

After teaming up with Kwon for the memorable doubles duel, Chung said he tried to represent the country the best he could.

"Every member of the team and coaching staff came together as one. Even though we didn't get the result we wanted, I am proud of the way we battled as a team," Chung said. "I will try to put on an even stronger performance next season."

Hong, who lost the opening singles, said he battled nerves in the first set before settling down in the second set.

"I was happy to be playing Musetti on this court," Hong said. "I will try to return to such a big competition again in the future. I felt comfortable here, and I gained a lot of confidence."

Chung Jong-sam, captain of the Korean team, lamented the one that got away.

"Our players did a tremendous job against one of the best teams in the world. We had a chance to win this," said Chung, who will step down from his role following the Davis Cup after a two-year stint. "It has been an honor to work with this group of players over the past two years and reach the quarterfinals here."