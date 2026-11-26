Heo In-seo, the 23-year-old backstop for the Hanwha Eagles, was named the top rookie in Korean baseball for 2026 on Thursday.

Heo collected 92 out of 136 votes from members of the Korea Baseball Writers Association to win the Rookie of the Year award in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) over SSG Landers pitcher Kim Min-jun, who received 20 votes.

Heo is the fifth Eagles player to be voted the top rookie and the first catcher to win this award since Yang Eui-ji of the Doosan Bears in 2010.

Heo led all eligible rookies with 20 home runs and 79 RBIs this year, while batting .283/.349/.472 in 130 games.

"At the start of the season, I never imagined I would be able to win this award," Heo said. "All I wanted to do was just to stay with the club, even just as a backup. I am really grateful for this."

Players who had not accumulated 30 innings pitched or 60 plate appearances over the past five years qualified as rookies, except those who had played pro ball overseas before coming to the KBO.

Heo made his KBO debut in 2022 but logged only 19 plate appearances that year. He fulfilled his mandatory military service duty over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and rejoined the Eagles for 2025 to collect 30 more plate appearances. This was Heo's final year of rookie eligibility.

At the annual KBO Awards ceremony, Heo received a trophy along with 3 million won ($2,230) in prize money.

"Once I arrived at the ceremony, I felt pretty nervous. I kept thinking what I would do if someone else wins it," Heo said. "I don't think I have ever felt this nervous during any game this season."

Heo was also voted the All-Star Game MVP in July and captured his first career KBO Fielding Award earlier this month.

"I felt really happy when I found out I won the Fielding Award. Technically, it was my first award as a professional ball player," Heo said. "So it felt more special."

Heo said, his gaudy offensive numbers aside, he was particularly proud of his defensive numbers, especially his caught-stealing rate. He led all qualified catchers by throwing out 32.9 percent of would-be base stealers.

"I knew I took some heat early in the season when I wasn't getting anyone out, but I never lost confidence in my throwing ability," Heo said. "I had done well in the minor league. I just tried to rediscover my balance and once I did that, I was able to climb to the top."