The deadline for Korean baseball clubs to formally express their interest in bringing back their foreign players for next year fell Wednesday, with the majority of teams looking to go in new directions.

Of the 10 clubs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), only the Kiwoom Heroes have completed their foreign player signings. They are bringing back pitcher Raul Alcantara, infielder Matt Davidson and outfielder Keston Hiura, and signed Japanese pitcher Koji Fukutani as their new Asian quota player.

The Korean Series winners Samsung Lions said they are looking to keep their championship core together, as they intend to bring back pitchers Chris Paddack and Ariel Jurado, first baseman Lewin Diaz and Japanese reliever Satoshi Miyamori.

The KT Wiz, runners-up to the Lions, said they want to keep starter Davis Daniel and outfielder Sam Hilliard around for another season. However, they do not intend to re-sign starter Logan Allen. Their Asian quota pitcher from 2026, Koki Sugimoto, has gone back to his native Japan to pitch for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The Kia Tigers said they want to keep their foreign band together for another go, as they hope to re-sign pitchers James Naile, Adam Oller, Keisho Shirakawa and infielder Harold Castro.

The LG Twins re-signed slugger Austin Dean for his fifth season in the KBO and also brought back Australian pitcher Jon Kennedy as their Asian quota player.

For their starting rotation, the Twins replaced Carlos Carrasco with Tristan Beck. They have told Anders Tolhurst that they were interested in re-signing him but they may pivot to someone else if they feel a better pitcher becomes available.

The NC Dinos and the Hanwha Eagles are also making partial changes.

The Dinos have only told Japanese pitcher Natsuki Toda and American pitcher Riley Thompson that they were interested in re-signing them. Their other foreign pitcher at the end of the season was Mike Clevinger, a short-term injury replacement for Curtis Taylor, while their lone foreign position player was Blaine Crim.

The Eagles have already signed two new non-Asian foreign pitchers with Troy Watson and Jesse Scholtens, and re-signed Taiwanese left-hander Wang Yan-Cheng. They are in talks with outfielder Yonathan Perlaza for his third season.

The SSG Landers, the Doosan Bears and the Lotte Giants are also making several changes.

The Landers re-signed ace Pedro Avila but newly acquired Lyon Richardson. They will not re-sign Asian quota pitcher Shota Takeda, American pitcher Thomas Hatch and Cuban outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

The Bears brought back Asian quota pitcher Takuto Takada and newly signed pitcher Jose Suarez. They do not intend to bring back their two American left-handers from the 2026 season, Zach Logue and Wes Benjamin, along with their Dominican infielder Yunior Severino.

The Lotte Giants are intent on bringing back Victor Reyes, who set a new KBO record with 211 hits this year, and it remains to be seen whether they will also pursue new deals with pitchers Elvin Rodriguez, Jeremy Beasley and Shota Iimura.