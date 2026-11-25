Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong has reportedly signed with the Detroit Tigers, his fourth team in four years in Major League Baseball (MLB).

ESPN.com first reported Tuesday (U.S. local time) that Kim had agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million. According to MLB.com, the deal, pending a physical, includes another $1 million in performance-based incentives. The Tigers have not confirmed the signing as of this writing.

Kim played for the San Diego Padres from 2021 to 2024 and enjoyed his best campaign in 2023, when he won a National League Gold Glove at the utility spot and set career highs with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and a .749 on-base plus slugging.

Now 31, Kim has not been the same player since hurting his right shoulder late in the 2024 season. He underwent surgery that fall and missed the early part of the 2025 season after with the Tampa Bay Rays as a free agent.

He only played in 24 games for the Rays, who placed him on waivers in September 2025. The Atlanta Braves claimed him and Kim also appeared in 24 games for them, batting .253 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

The Braves brought him back on a one-year, $20 million deal for 2026, with eyes on making him their primary shortstop. However, while in Korea in January, Kim slipped on ice and fell to tear a tendon in his right middle finger. The injury kept him out of MLB action until May 12, and Kim later missed a month in the summer due to inflammation in his surgically repaired finger.

He batted just 1-for-28 in June and finished with a paltry .116 batting average with zero home runs and nine RBIs in 51 games.

The Braves did not tender him a qualifying offer and the Tigers, who had taken interest in the Korean in the past, gave him a low-risk deal in hopes of a bounceback.

When healthy, Kim has proven to be a stellar defender who can offer double-digit home run power, but injuries have limited him to only 99 games over the past two years.

His primary position is shortstop but he has also played second base and third base in MLB.

In 2026, Kevin McGonigle, who would go on to win the American League Rookie of the Year award, played 96 games at shortstop and 94 games at third base for the Tigers. McGonigle posted better defensive numbers at the hot corner than at shortstop.