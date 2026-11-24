Bears sign ex-MLB pitcher Jose Suarez
Summary
The Doosan Bears announced Tuesday in South Korea that they signed Venezuelan left-hander Jose Suarez to a one-year, $1 million deal. The 28-year-old has appeared in 151 major league games and spent the 2026 season with three teams. His signing means either Wes Benjamin or Zach Logue will be replaced, while Japanese reliever Takuto Takada has been re-signed.
Key Facts
- Suarez’s contract includes a $125,000 signing bonus.
- He has a 23-33 major league record and a 5.37 ERA, with 64 starts among his 151 appearances.
- In 2026, Suarez went 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 45 appearances for the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Athletics, making two starts.
- Suarez averaged 92.7 mph with his four-seam fastball and can reach 95 mph; his six pitches this year included a slider, changeup, sinker, sweeper and cutter.
- The Bears said they valued Suarez’s mechanics and deception, as well as his secondary pitches. The team re-signed Takada on Oct. 27.
The Doosan Bears announced Tuesday their signing of former big league pitcher Jose Suarez.
The Bears said the 28-year-old left-hander from Venezuela signed a one-year deal worth $1 million, which includes a signing bonus of $125,000.
Suarez has appeared in 151 major league games, including 64 starts. He has a 23-33 record with a 5.37 ERA.
He made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and was mostly a starting pitcher in his early years. He has been pitching out of the bullpen since 2023.
Suarez split his 2026 season with the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Athletics, going 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 45 appearances, with only two starts.
According to Baseball Savant, Suarez threw six types of pitches this year: four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, sinker, sweeper and cutter. The southpaw averaged 92.7 miles per hour (mph) with his fastball and can touch 95 mph.
The Bears said they liked his mechanics and deception on the mound, and his secondary pitches will instantly make him among the top left-handers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
KBO teams can sign a maximum two non-Asian foreign pitchers and they typically fill their one Asian quota spot with a pitcher as well.
The Bears finished the 2026 season with two American left-handed starters, Wes Benjamin and Zach Logue, joined by Japanese lefty reliever Takuto Takada. They re-signed Takada on Oct. 27, and the Suarez signing means either Benjamin or Logue will be replaced.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.