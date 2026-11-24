The Doosan Bears announced Tuesday their signing of former big league pitcher Jose Suarez.

The Bears said the 28-year-old left-hander from Venezuela signed a one-year deal worth $1 million, which includes a signing bonus of $125,000.

Suarez has appeared in 151 major league games, including 64 starts. He has a 23-33 record with a 5.37 ERA.

He made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and was mostly a starting pitcher in his early years. He has been pitching out of the bullpen since 2023.

Suarez split his 2026 season with the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Athletics, going 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 45 appearances, with only two starts.

According to Baseball Savant, Suarez threw six types of pitches this year: four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, sinker, sweeper and cutter. The southpaw averaged 92.7 miles per hour (mph) with his fastball and can touch 95 mph.

The Bears said they liked his mechanics and deception on the mound, and his secondary pitches will instantly make him among the top left-handers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

KBO teams can sign a maximum two non-Asian foreign pitchers and they typically fill their one Asian quota spot with a pitcher as well.

The Bears finished the 2026 season with two American left-handed starters, Wes Benjamin and Zach Logue, joined by Japanese lefty reliever Takuto Takada. They re-signed Takada on Oct. 27, and the Suarez signing means either Benjamin or Logue will be replaced.