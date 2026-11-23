Led by breakout star, Korean golfers combine for 6 wins in LPGA
Summary
Korean golfers recorded six LPGA Tour victories in the 2026 season, which ended with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Sunday. Ryu Hae-ran led the group, winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June and the Amundi Evian Championship in July. Kim Hyo-joo also won twice, while Lee Mi-hyang and Jenny Shin each added a victory. Ryu tied for second in Player of the Year points behind Nelly Korda.
Key Facts
- The six Korean victories matched the total from 2025, but two were major championships in 2026.
- Ryu finished third on the money list, led by Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul.
- A late-season injury left Ryu short of the required rounds to qualify for the Vare Trophy, awarded to the player with the best scoring average.
- Hwang You-min finished second in Rookie of the Year points behind Japan's Erika Hara.
- Choi Hye-jin had four runner-up finishes, including three in her final five tournaments, and had earned more than $8.2 million without an LPGA win.
Korean golfers combined for six victories on the LPGA Tour in the 2026 season, which ended with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Sunday.
It is the same total as 2025, but the big difference is that two of those six wins came at major tournaments this year.
Ryu Hae-ran was responsible for both, as the fourth-year player broke out with back-to-back majors at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June and the Amundi Evian Championship in July.
Ryu, the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year, had recorded at least one victory in each of her first three seasons and then reached new heights this season with those two majors.
Ryu tied for second in the Player of the Year points, finishing behind Nelly Korda of the United States, who also won two majors and picked up two other tournament wins.
Ryu also had a chance to win the Vare Trophy, given to the player with the best scoring average, but a late-season injury left Ryu short of the required number of rounds to qualify for the award.
Kim Hyo-joo was another Korean with multiple titles this year. She won two consecutive tournaments in March, first at the Fortinet Founders Cup and then at the Ford Championship. Before that streak, fellow Korean Lee Mi-hyang won the Blue Bay LPGA for her first win in nearly nine years.
In other award races, Ryu finished third on the money list, with Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand leading the way, while Hwang You-min finished second in the Rookie of the Year points behind Erika Hara of Japan.
After Ryu's major victories, Jenny Shin won the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in July to end a 10-year winless drought.
Among other Koreans, Choi Hye-jin remained winless in her fifth LPGA season after recording four runner-up finishes, including three in her final five tournaments.
Choi has made more than $8.2 million over her career, more than any other winless player in LPGA history.
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