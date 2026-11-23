Korean golfers combined for six victories on the LPGA Tour in the 2026 season, which ended with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Sunday.

It is the same total as 2025, but the big difference is that two of those six wins came at major tournaments this year.

Ryu Hae-ran was responsible for both, as the fourth-year player broke out with back-to-back majors at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June and the Amundi Evian Championship in July.

Ryu, the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year, had recorded at least one victory in each of her first three seasons and then reached new heights this season with those two majors.

Ryu tied for second in the Player of the Year points, finishing behind Nelly Korda of the United States, who also won two majors and picked up two other tournament wins.

Ryu also had a chance to win the Vare Trophy, given to the player with the best scoring average, but a late-season injury left Ryu short of the required number of rounds to qualify for the award.

Kim Hyo-joo was another Korean with multiple titles this year. She won two consecutive tournaments in March, first at the Fortinet Founders Cup and then at the Ford Championship. Before that streak, fellow Korean Lee Mi-hyang won the Blue Bay LPGA for her first win in nearly nine years.

In other award races, Ryu finished third on the money list, with Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand leading the way, while Hwang You-min finished second in the Rookie of the Year points behind Erika Hara of Japan.

After Ryu's major victories, Jenny Shin won the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in July to end a 10-year winless drought.

Among other Koreans, Choi Hye-jin remained winless in her fifth LPGA season after recording four runner-up finishes, including three in her final five tournaments.

Choi has made more than $8.2 million over her career, more than any other winless player in LPGA history.