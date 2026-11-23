FC Seoul is turning its long-awaited championship celebration into a family affair, offering 100 Seoul households free tickets to its upcoming home match as the city expands efforts to make professional sports more accessible.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it will invite about 400 people from large families to FC Seoul's match against Daejeon Hana Citizen at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m.

The invitation comes after FC Seoul secured its first K League 1 championship in 10 years, with the city and club joining forces to celebrate the milestone with local residents.

Eligible applicants must live in Seoul and have at least two children, with the youngest aged 18 or younger.

For the first time, families expecting their second child will also qualify, expanding access to households preparing to welcome another child.

Applications will be accepted Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the city's Tansaeng Yuga Mongttang Information Portal, which provides information on marriage, pregnancy, childbirth and child-rearing support.

Households with three children will receive priority, while two-child households will be selected by lottery.

Families not selected, as well as eligible households arriving at the stadium on match day, can receive discounts of up to 50 percent.

The discounts include 39 percent off adult tickets, 44 percent off youth tickets and 50 percent off children's tickets, with proof of family status required at the ticket office.

The stadium's north plaza will also host a family-friendly penalty kick event called Cannon Shoot, alongside information about Seoul's pregnancy, childbirth and parenting support programs.

Cho Seong-ho, head of the city's Tourism and Sports Bureau, said, "It is especially meaningful to share the joy of FC Seoul's championship, its first K League 1 title in 10 years, with children and families."

"We will continue strengthening cooperation with Seoul-based professional sports clubs so residents can enjoy sports more easily in their daily lives and help make Seoul a city where raising children is easier and families are happier," Cho said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.